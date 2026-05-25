They're Finished

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CFR Waves White Flag: President Trump Just Killed Britain’s 100-Year American Project
* Economics, not geopolitics, reshapes the Mideast
* The Council on Foreign Relations admits defeat
* Russia, China, India — and the new shape of the world
Promethean Updates (25 May 2026)
https://rumble.com/v7adcg4-cfr-waves-white-flag-trump-just-killed-britains-100-year-american-project.html