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Jefferson KNEW What We Would Face Now
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39 views • December 07, 2020
In this video, Uncle Sam goes over some of Thomas Jefferson's most notable quotes from his many writings, and reiterates them for a modern audience, to show that he and the other founding fathers KNEW what we would be facing today, because our struggle against oppression and tyranny is the very same that they themselves participated in during their own time, and these are the same struggles which future generations will participate in, as long as free men are dictated to and harassed by tyrannical governments and their corporate and banking sponsors, as well as self-appointed committees and "authorities."
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