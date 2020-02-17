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Moth Queen - Fairy Tears and Fairy Walk
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6 views • February 17, 2020
Composed and recorded by Moth Queen 2020. © All rights reserved.
After rescuing Dëzmyra from the worm pit, the fairies of Azèrvelt hold a conference with her about the battle that looms over Windurlyn. With absolute contempt for Elnyngard, they will bear swords engraved with the free city's emblem.
Purchase my music in FLAC format:
Bandcamp: https://mothqueen.bandcamp.com/
Bitchute Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mothqueen/
Sound Cloud: https://soundcloud.com/moth-queen
Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/mothqueen
Support: https://www.patreon.com/mothqueen
After rescuing Dëzmyra from the worm pit, the fairies of Azèrvelt hold a conference with her about the battle that looms over Windurlyn. With absolute contempt for Elnyngard, they will bear swords engraved with the free city's emblem.
Purchase my music in FLAC format:
Bandcamp: https://mothqueen.bandcamp.com/
Bitchute Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mothqueen/
Sound Cloud: https://soundcloud.com/moth-queen
Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/mothqueen
Support: https://www.patreon.com/mothqueen
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