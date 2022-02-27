© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UNN - Live@5 - Chernobyl Sabotage, Ukraine's Neo-Nazis, Oxfam Fraud, Nigeria's Oil & Space Base in Crimea Plus...
Follow
1
Share
Report
92 views • February 27, 2022
United Network News look into Ukraine's latest politics, Putin looking to negotiate only with the Ukraine military, not the Ukraine government; as the Ukraine Government is run by USA's deep-state.
United Nations with no money to assist the deep-state in Ukraine.
Oxfam 'once again' found out to be corrupt
Africa's gas prices rise
[MIRRORED] from https://www.unitednetwork.news/content/detail/621a9e935faff6001cdd0bca/Global-News-Report-with-Sunny-Gault
SUBSCRIBE TO KEEP UPDATED
bump LINKS:-
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Unlearning1
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/unlearning1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1351231
Joining an Assembly is HOW YOU CHANGE THE WORLD. Find your local Assembly HERE: https://pgovsd.agency/assemblies/
The Global Intelligence Agency https://globalintelligence.agency/
Life Force Assurance will provide access to health and wellness treatments, practices, services, protocols, devices, technology, and products to all human beings, globally. This is provided at no cost to all members and there is no cost to become a member. https://ghwc.global/
ABOUT bump:
bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you views which deserve more news.
I deliver information that is not biased. I am neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and bump stands for a worldwide united world.
Please keep discussions on this channel clean and respectful and refrain from using racist or sexist slurs as well as personal insults.
United Nations with no money to assist the deep-state in Ukraine.
Oxfam 'once again' found out to be corrupt
Africa's gas prices rise
[MIRRORED] from https://www.unitednetwork.news/content/detail/621a9e935faff6001cdd0bca/Global-News-Report-with-Sunny-Gault
SUBSCRIBE TO KEEP UPDATED
bump LINKS:-
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Unlearning1
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/unlearning1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1351231
Joining an Assembly is HOW YOU CHANGE THE WORLD. Find your local Assembly HERE: https://pgovsd.agency/assemblies/
The Global Intelligence Agency https://globalintelligence.agency/
Life Force Assurance will provide access to health and wellness treatments, practices, services, protocols, devices, technology, and products to all human beings, globally. This is provided at no cost to all members and there is no cost to become a member. https://ghwc.global/
ABOUT bump:
bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you views which deserve more news.
I deliver information that is not biased. I am neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and bump stands for a worldwide united world.
Please keep discussions on this channel clean and respectful and refrain from using racist or sexist slurs as well as personal insults.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.