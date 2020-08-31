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Facebook Fact-Checkers Bought and Paid for By Gates Foundation WTF?
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30 views • August 31, 2020
This is Corporate Censorship Conspiracy, CCC- I hope that you can clearly understand what this does to Alternative Media- This is more than Mind Control- This video will explain and speak for itself- A Facebook friend 'Charlie Here' posted this on facebook and I am bringing it to you--
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