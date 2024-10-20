FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: PSALM 128:1-6, Holy Sabbath Prayer, 20241019

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)
Blessings of Those Who Fear You, YAHWEH, and JEHOVAH!
A Song of Ascents.
Blessed is everyone who fears You, YAHWEH, who walks in Your Ways.
2 When I eat the labor of my hands, I shall be happy, and it shall be well with me.
3 My wife or husband shall be like a fruitful vine in the very heart of my house, our children like olive plants all around our table.
4 Behold, thus shall the man or woman be blessed who fears You, JEHOVAH.
5 You, YAHWEH bless me out of Zion, and may I see the good of Jerusalem all the days of my life.
6 Yes, may I see my children’s children. Peace be upon Israel and Christians! Amen!
Learn more at:
First Century Gospel Church:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch,
www.FCGCHURCHES.org and https://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4
Email: [email protected]