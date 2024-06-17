Australia Mandates 'Food Rations' To Prepare for Bird Flu Pandemic

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Food rationing and lockdowns have arrived in Australia as the WEF puppet government lays the groundwork to plunge the masses into starvation, and Australians pay the price for allowing the government to confiscate their guns without a fight.
The elite have warned that a global food crisis is on the agenda and Australia has emerged as the New World Order’s testing ground where Chinese style authoritarian tactics are tested on the captured population before they are rolled out to the rest of the world.
Will Australia put up with the sadism of the global elite, including starvation rations, mandatory vaccines, and a poisoned water supply, or will they wise up, rise up, banish the tyrants, and reclaim their freedom?
Mirrored - The People's Voice
