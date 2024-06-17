BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Australia Mandates 'Food Rations' To Prepare for Bird Flu Pandemic
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9981 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
470 views • 10 months ago

Food rationing and lockdowns have arrived in Australia as the WEF puppet government lays the groundwork to plunge the masses into starvation, and Australians pay the price for allowing the government to confiscate their guns without a fight.

The elite have warned that a global food crisis is on the agenda and Australia has emerged as the New World Order’s testing ground where Chinese style authoritarian tactics are tested on the captured population before they are rolled out to the rest of the world.

Will Australia put up with the sadism of the global elite, including starvation rations, mandatory vaccines, and a poisoned water supply, or will they wise up, rise up, banish the tyrants, and reclaim their freedom?

Receive up to $10,000 in free silver: https://colonialmetalsgroup.com/tpv or call 888-351-2043

- Visit https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/IPV6 to take back control of the Internet

-To sponsor this show, email: [email protected]

Mirrored - The People's Voice


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
new world orderpandemicworld economic forumbird flulockdownsplandemicwef depopulation food rationing
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy