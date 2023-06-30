Create New Account
UKR Patrol Destroyed by Russian artillery - Two western made MRAPs were Destroyed by Russian artillery, as was the Team sent to Evacuate the Wounded
Published Yesterday

As we reported on yesterday, the AFU's Operational Command North issued orders for a mandatory evacuation in Sumy Oblast.

Thanks to Russian war correspondent Aleksandr Kots there is footage of a UKR patrol being destroyed by Russian artillery. Two western made MRAPs were destroyed by Russian artillery, as was the team sent to evacuate the wounded.

Action starts at (0:29)

