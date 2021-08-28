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Drs. Thomas Cowan and Andrew Kaufman: Why the "virus" pandemic is a FARCE
Slawomir Slowianin
Slawomir Slowianin
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1494 views • August 28, 2021
Drs. Thomas Cowan and Andrew Kaufman interviewed by Mike Adams.

There is NO "virus", there is NO "pandemic".

When this HOAX is finally fully exposed, the Allopathic mainstream medical system is going to take a well deserved "beating". Hopefully, whatever emerges on the other side of this exposure is better, because worse doesn't seem possible. - Avenger

Look into ancient Ayurvedic Medicine and ancient Chinese Medicine which describes illnesses from others sources and other influences. These are medical systems that have been in place way before Monopoly Rockefeller Medicine took over the practice of medicine in the West with their Gold Standard of artificial and toxic petroleum based drugs. I can't wait for this corrupt system to be taken down. - Bodhimom

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https://www.brighteon.com/08e2ac4b-461e-4852-b8cf-2c2bded2a1ea
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plandemiccovidhoaxnomasksheepwearmaskscrimesagainsthumanitycoronavirusiscommoncoldcovid19isnwowakethefuckupfucknewnormal
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