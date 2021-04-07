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(SHORT VERSION 2:00) HAROLD MAY NEVER SEE HIS WIFE AGAIN, SO HE PROTESTED OUTSIDE HER NURSING HOME
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30 views • April 07, 2021
CORRECTION: It's been over 1 year since Harold has seen Alice (it had been 5 months since he wrote his letter to Brantford's mayor Aug. 2020).
Seniors in nursing homes live for one thing: to see their family. And they are being denied this fundamental right and critical need for their well-being.
After the speech, advocates for Save Our Seniorsi, including the Canadian Frontline Nurses and Stand4THEE, walked around the grounds of John Noble Home in Brantford, cheering and waving signs for the receptive residents waving back through their windows. Shockingly, nursing home staff closed their blinds, once again sealing them off from the world.
Why are seniors being locked up and kept away from family members?
Why is Brantford's Mayor Kevin Davis, part of the John Noble Home board of governors, ignoring Mr. Eckhardt's communications?
Save Our Seniors #SOS
Seniors in nursing homes live for one thing: to see their family. And they are being denied this fundamental right and critical need for their well-being.
After the speech, advocates for Save Our Seniorsi, including the Canadian Frontline Nurses and Stand4THEE, walked around the grounds of John Noble Home in Brantford, cheering and waving signs for the receptive residents waving back through their windows. Shockingly, nursing home staff closed their blinds, once again sealing them off from the world.
Why are seniors being locked up and kept away from family members?
Why is Brantford's Mayor Kevin Davis, part of the John Noble Home board of governors, ignoring Mr. Eckhardt's communications?
Save Our Seniors #SOS
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