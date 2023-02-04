Let's Talk Torah - Beshalach | Friday Fellowship

Join Robert & Chelle Wagner, James & Leigh Caruthers for this week's discussion on the Torah portion Beshalach (When he sent) Exodus 13:17-17:16. We will be talking about key points, breaking down words and sharing live chat comments as we all fellowship together entering into Shabbat.

2.3.23

