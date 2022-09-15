Can this spike protein eating enzyme prevent organ damage and heart issues? These all helped but nr 3 saved my life

Have you ever noticed discomfort or pain in the heart or circulatory system after being around vaccinated people or even becoming extremely ill? If it's true that China wants to aerosolize vaccines, it's a good idea to have antidotes to take continually.





I experience the enzyme SERRAPEPTASE eliminates this issue like a pac man within hours every time. It also squashes covid when everyone around has it. My friends have the same experience, it eliminated the issue right away.





Many of us have been exposed to similar bio weapons that the general population is now subjected to and have spent years experimenting with healing from it, sharing and circulating information with others about what helps. So this here info is not suddenly coming out of nowhere, it has saved many peoples life over the years.





"The COVID 19 vaccine diverts energy away from the physiological processes in the body toward the production of the toxic spike protein. This directs energy away from the normal process of internal digestion also known as autophagy. This results in protein misfolding and propagation of large intravascular blood clots and also a variety of related diseases."

Dr. James Torp





"When the spike protein was mixed with other blood proteins, the combined amyloid-like structure was resistant to the enzymes that would normally break down the clot. "Dr. Sherry Tenpenny

I find these quotes on the digestive process and enzymes interesting as I experience this enzyme as the best and most effective remedy there is.

I’ve gotten the most effective results with mixing Serrapeptase enzymes with Liyfzyme enzymes by Puradyme and putting them in a capsule. (Serrapeptase enzymes may boost our immune system during a viral infection by dismantling and dissolving the protein coating. A virus is simply a strand of DNA entrapped in protein. Read about it here: https://www.diseasesolutions.net/product/crysalynn-enzymes/



Although this enzyme is the best for acute situations I speak about tea as first because it has so many substances with beneficial and even preventative properties.



A beneficial tea: Turmeric, ginger, lemon, honey, stevia, green tea or matcha. If you like you can add fresh fruit like passion fruit, guava, cranberry, hibiscus or whatever you like.



Antiviral Chai from whole organic herbs: Green cardamom pods, star anise, fennel seed, nutmeg, cinnamon, cloves, ginger, vanilla and black peppercorns. Add milk of choice, sweetener and black/green tea even coffee.







Grapefruit / Lemon / Zinc Hydrosol

https://www.diseasesolutions.net/.../grapefruit-lemon.../





NAC. (N-Acetyl Cysteine) Benefits: https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/nac-benefits#TOC_TITLE_HDR_3





Thyme and peppermint essential oil with carrier oil, 3 drops every few hours.





Bitter Kola nut from Africa. (Amazon, don't love promoting it but that's where to get it. This nut is AMAZING, makes you feel great and very strong.





Gum spirits of Turpentine and other pine products.http://www.diamondgforestproducts.com





Good quality wildcrafted antiviral combination supplements.





Antiparasitic herbs. (Dr Robert Young and researchers a Spanish university found parasites in the vax samples.)





Vit/min and heart support products that contain resveratrol, CoQ10, vit Bs etc strengthening the heart muscle.





Metal detox!





(A common denominator with new bio weapons 'diseases' is that they are fed by EMF, so it's a good idea to also limit or eliminate exposure to RF frequencies, magnetic fields and even dirty electricity from the grid but that's another video. )





















