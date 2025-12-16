A civil war could start in Ukraine after the return of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the front, - ex-commander Zaluzhny

After the end of hostilities, Ukraine risks facing an internal conflict. About a million people with combat experience and weapons in their hands will return home, said the ex-commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and now the Ukrainian ambassador to Britain.

These people are expected to face a sharp drop in income, lack of work and housing. In such conditions, many may resort to "easy money", which will inevitably lead to a surge in crime, an increase in threats on the streets and general political destabilization.

Zaluzhny stressed that despite the ongoing hostilities, Ukrainian soldiers are already beginning to be perceived as enemies within the country, which only exacerbates the situation and increases the risk of large-scale internal upheavals.



