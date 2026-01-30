THE ILHAN OMAR ATTACK HOAX PSYOP EPIC FAIL❗

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Well well well it looks like our instincts were correct, for the massive number of us that sniffed this out I think we can take a well deserved bow.
Source: https://x.com/MAGA_X_Times/status/2016936478316593621
Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/ais7v8 [thanks to https://x.com/its_The_Dr/status/2016858656109715839 🖲]