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The Great Influenza Outbreak of 1918 - H1N1 infected 500 million globally
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41 views • February 25, 2021
Animals instantly freeze to death in Kazakhstan -72.4°F (-58°C) January 20th, 2021
https://www.brighteon.com/1e56e12b-b51e-498a-99fa-b76ccb144f45
Army Tanks on Trains convoy - Idaho USA + Martial Law?
https://www.brighteon.com/21b33bba-e9e9-4f23-8dbe-e998c34ef589
What Discovery Channel dont show
https://www.brighteon.com/af8de723-0034-44dd-94f7-e94284d6c470
Analysis of a recently discovered preserved sample, from a soldier who died from the Spanish flu, found that it was caused by a strain of H1N1 virus, the same virus which was responsible for the outbreak of the swine flu in 2009
Sunshine is known to kill bacteria and viruses, and the “fresh air factor” was the subject of serious research until antibiotics were discovered.
https://www.brighteon.com/1e56e12b-b51e-498a-99fa-b76ccb144f45
Army Tanks on Trains convoy - Idaho USA + Martial Law?
https://www.brighteon.com/21b33bba-e9e9-4f23-8dbe-e998c34ef589
What Discovery Channel dont show
https://www.brighteon.com/af8de723-0034-44dd-94f7-e94284d6c470
Analysis of a recently discovered preserved sample, from a soldier who died from the Spanish flu, found that it was caused by a strain of H1N1 virus, the same virus which was responsible for the outbreak of the swine flu in 2009
Sunshine is known to kill bacteria and viruses, and the “fresh air factor” was the subject of serious research until antibiotics were discovered.
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