THIS President put a Baphomet Goat Head in the White House
250 views
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
Dr. Taylor Marshall


December 15, 2022


In this video, Dr. Taylor Marshall explores the mystery of who installed Baphomet Goat Head inside the White House. Turns out that it was NOT President Joe Biden that put it there. Was it Donald Trump? Was it Barack Obama? It was actually a President from many decades ago and once you see photos of this president, you'll immediately understand why he installed a goat head into the White House. What would Archbishop Viganò say about Washington DC in 2022? Dr. Taylor Marshall discusses who Baphomet is and why he'd be in the White House.


white housepresidentchristianreligioncatholicbaphometfreemasonstrumandr taylor marshallgoat head

