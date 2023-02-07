Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
IS PFIZER REALLY DOING GAIN OF FUNCTION?
133 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 20 hours ago |
Donate

Dr. Jane Ruby Show


Feb 6, 2023


On today’s show Dr. Jane welcomes Team Enigma’s Sasha Latypova who dissects the fear porn perpetrated by the DOD and their consultants to keep you compliant with the anticipation of new future bioweapons in order to continue to control and terrorize the people while pilfering trillions of dollars from the middle class. This is the Dr Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth in Medicine.


https://sashalatypova.substack.com/

Shedding Relief: https://www.filterssuck.com/ (Promo Code RUBY for 10% off and free shipping)

My Pillow Products: https://www.mypillow.com/ (Promo Code: Ruby)

The Tower Garden: https://www.drjaneruby.towergarden.com/

Earthing/Grounding: https://www.earthing.com/?rfsn=6528853.01597ca

Protect Dr Jane Freedom of Speech: https://www.givesendgo.com/ProtectDrJane

Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol: http://Www.Zstacklife.com/Ruby (Promo Code: Ruby)

CardioMiracle: https://mypowerheart.com/

https://darkagedefense.com/jane

SleepBreakthrough.com/


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v28kzci-is-pfizer-really-doing-gain-of-function.html

Keywords
healthcontrolmedicinedodbioweaponspfizerfear porngain of functiontruth in medicinetrillions of dollarsterrorizedr jane rubydr rubydr janesasha latypovateam enigmapilfering

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket