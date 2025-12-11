Tucker Carlson: Israel didn't kill civilians 'accidentally'—they MURDERED them

💬 "The idea that they've killed tens of thousands of women and children, non-combatants, accidentally is a lie," he said.

Dismissing the debate over whether to label it "genocide," Carlson focuses on the core, undeniable act: "You're killing people on purpose."

Adding:

Washington’s new mission: Bulldoze UNRWA to please Israel

🙄 The US once again shows that when Israel calls, Washington comes running.

Trump administration officials are now in talks about slapping terrorism-related sanctions on UN Palestine refugee agency UNRWA — the organization which feeds, shelters and schools millions of Palestinians across Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, Jordan and Syria.

Tel Aviv insists UNRWA is “linked to Hamas”, and Washington is considering:

🌏 labeling the entire UN agency a Foreign Terrorist Organization

🌏 financially isolating it

🌏 effectively shutting down the only lifeline for Palestinians

📌 The proposals have prompted resistance within the US State Department from career officials, including agency lawyers who warn of serious legal and humanitarian risks.

🔴 UNRWA has already been investigated by four separate bodies — including US intelligence — which all concluded that it remains neutral, indispensable humanitarian actor. But Washington says everything is on the table.

🔴 Israel has banned UNRWA from operating on its territory, cut off contact and called for the agency’s abolition. Instead of acting like a global power the US looks more like Israel’s lapdog, ready to sanction the UN itself if it helps Tel Aviv’s political narrative.

🔴 If Washington brands UNRWA a terrorist group, the dozens of US allies which fund it could be sanctioned too — a great way to ruin relations — all for a policy Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has been demanding for years.