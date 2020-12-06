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Forced Vaccination Through Mafia Style Coercion Is Here
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174 views • December 06, 2020
They may not force you at gun point (for now) but are using companies to enforce it so that you either get the dangerous experimental vaccine or you can't work, buy, sell, travel, etc... Where have we heard about this before?

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