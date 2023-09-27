Battletoads (1994, Arcade)

Battletoads is a beat'em up developed by British company Rare and published by Electronic Arts. It was only released in the arcades and it is no port of the eponymous console game.

Once again, you take control of either Rash, Zitz or Pimple. There is no story, at least not in the game, you just go through a number of stages and fight a boss at the end. While the original console game blended a lot of gameplay styles, the arcade game is mostly a beat'em up, except a shoot'em up stage. There are two main commands, attack and jump. You can perform a number of combos. Some enmies drop weapons which can be picked up and be used a limited amount of times. There are also object in the levels which can either be thrown or used as club. Sometimes flies will appear which can be eaten to regain some health.