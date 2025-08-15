Freemasons and the Sun’s Forgotten Code

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ancient builders left a legacy of symbols in stone, story, and sky. We cover the tale of Hiram Abiff, the meaning behind the Masonic degrees, and why the Sun is so important to their craft. You’ll hear about the allegorical death and rebirth, and the solar cycle’s influence on architecture and ceremony. These patterns reveal how the sky clock once guided human life.
MORE FREE SHOWS:
https://www.crrow777radio.com/free-episodes/
BECOME A MEMBER:
https://www.crrow777radio.com/membership/levels/
FULL SHOW - EPISODE 518 - POSTED FOR MEMBERS:
https://www.crrow777radio.com/518-what-is-another-way-to-say-the-sun-in-may/