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Solstice Christian Cloud
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17 views • December 22, 2020
Isn't NATURE amazing - putting up a Christian cross in the sky on the winter solstice?
Okay, the forever damned chemtrail producers were working the sky as they do around here 5 or 6 days a week, but I found irony in the cross today.
More on the topic: https://www.bitterrootbugle.com/?s=chemtrails
Okay, the forever damned chemtrail producers were working the sky as they do around here 5 or 6 days a week, but I found irony in the cross today.
More on the topic: https://www.bitterrootbugle.com/?s=chemtrails
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