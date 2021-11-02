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GENERAL FRANCISCO FRANCO- SPANISH HELL MARCH / CIVIL WAR FOOTAGE
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26 views • November 02, 2021
An Often Overlooked Figure in Europe's Glorious History. | Francisco Franco ~ "One thing that I am sure of, and which I can answer truthfully, is that whatever the contingencies that may arise here, wherever I am there will be no communism."
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(All Content Posted To This Channel Will Be Duplicated At The Sites Below)
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