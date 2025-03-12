BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
A New Pandemic Virus or Another Hoax? - 12/3/25
What is happening
What is happening
172 views • 3 days ago

Tom opens this week’s livestream with three parts: a final reflection on nuclear weapons and power, a critical breakdown of a new UK pandemic simulation (Exercise Pegasus), and a reading from his unpublished book Lessons from Pumpkin, focusing on gratitude.


Highlights include:

-Why belief in nuclear power hinges on unproven claims about atomic structure—and how scientific claims must be falsifiable to be valid

-A look at “Exercise Pegasus,” a UK simulation featuring a fictional virus said to target children—and how its premise mirrors the tactics used in past pandemic narratives

-A deep dive into the flawed diagnostic criteria for “acute flaccid myelitis” and the pseudoscientific methods used to “isolate” viruses

-A heartfelt reading from Pumpkin’s final lesson on gratitude—reminding us that thoughts of connection and joy may be the most powerful medicine


Membership prices for New Biology Clinic will increase for new members starting Jan 1, 2026. Current members (or anyone who joins before Dec 31) will lock in their rate for 2 years.


Save $100 off Clinic Membership Activation (Applies to: Individual, Small Family, Large Family, and Pet Memberships only.) - Code: JOINNBC

Get 1st Membership Month for FREE (Applies to: Enrichment Services Only Membership.) - Code: ENRICHMENT100

Now is the time to join or reactivate. Limited-Time Discounts (Ends 12/11/25)

Sign up here: https://newbiologyclinic.com/plans-pricing/


Save the date: June 4–6, 2026, for a New Biology gathering at Polyface Farm, themed Cultivating Community. More details coming soon.


