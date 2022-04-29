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Russian Cosmonauts Spacewalk at Space Station - Unfurled in Outer Space the Banner of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. 042922
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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212 views • April 29, 2022
Russian cosmonauts unfurled in outer space the Banner of Victory in the Great Patriotic War
The following doesn't mention the flag, but mentioned what happened on the Space Station this day, April 28, 2022.
https://spaceflightnow.com/2022/04/28/russian-eva-53/
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russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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