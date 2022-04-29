© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russian Cosmonauts Spacewalk at Space Station - Unfurled in Outer Space the Banner of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. 042922
Follow
0
Share
Report
212 views • April 29, 2022
Russian cosmonauts unfurled in outer space the Banner of Victory in the Great Patriotic War
The following doesn't mention the flag, but mentioned what happened on the Space Station this day, April 28, 2022.
https://spaceflightnow.com/2022/04/28/russian-eva-53/
The following doesn't mention the flag, but mentioned what happened on the Space Station this day, April 28, 2022.
https://spaceflightnow.com/2022/04/28/russian-eva-53/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.