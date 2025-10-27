The Day My Taste Buds Tried to Save Me (And I Ignored Them)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I ate almost two entire chicken tenders that tasted absolutely rotten... and I just kept eating. It wasn't until I was on the last third of the second one that I looked down and saw the words "cocktail sauce" on the packet. That's when everything made sense. This is what happens when you're a supertaster living on autopilot—when your body screams at you and you just... ignore it. This six-minute story is about more than bad chicken. It's about how easily we tune out our own senses when we're distracted, and what that says about attention, awareness, and trust in ourselves.
🎯 THE LESSON:
Your body knows things before your brain catches up. But you have to be paying attention to hear it.
00:00- Eating Cheap: Publix Chicken Tenders
00:16- Something Tastes Rotten
00:34- Eating It Anyway While Watching YouTube
00:50- The Chicken Was Hard and Disappointing
01:02- Wait... This is Cocktail Sauce?!
01:11- What is Horseradish?
01:23- It Tastes So Gross to Me
01:48- Finding Out I'm a Super Taster
02:22- Stories from Other Super Tasters
02:37- The Onion Chunks in Tomato Sauce Problem
03:12- My Solution: Pizza Sauce Instead
03:47- Gourmet Meals Are My Enemy
04:06- Switching to Ketchup Fixed Everything
04:46- Ketchup is My Only Condiment
05:00- Steak 'n Shake Cheese Sauce