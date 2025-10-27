The Day My Taste Buds Tried to Save Me (And I Ignored Them)

I ate almost two entire chicken tenders that tasted absolutely rotten... and I just kept eating. It wasn't until I was on the last third of the second one that I looked down and saw the words "cocktail sauce" on the packet. That's when everything made sense. This is what happens when you're a supertaster living on autopilot—when your body screams at you and you just... ignore it. This six-minute story is about more than bad chicken. It's about how easily we tune out our own senses when we're distracted, and what that says about attention, awareness, and trust in ourselves.

🎯 THE LESSON:

Your body knows things before your brain catches up. But you have to be paying attention to hear it.

