The Day My Taste Buds Tried to Save Me (And I Ignored Them)
Lucid Principles: Conscious Storytelling Based on 24 Poetic Insights of Timeless Wisdom
Lucid Principles: Conscious Storytelling Based on 24 Poetic Insights of Timeless Wisdom
81 views • 1 day ago

I ate almost two entire chicken tenders that tasted absolutely rotten... and I just kept eating. It wasn't until I was on the last third of the second one that I looked down and saw the words "cocktail sauce" on the packet. That's when everything made sense. This is what happens when you're a supertaster living on autopilot—when your body screams at you and you just... ignore it. This six-minute story is about more than bad chicken. It's about how easily we tune out our own senses when we're distracted, and what that says about attention, awareness, and trust in ourselves.

🎯 THE LESSON:

Your body knows things before your brain catches up. But you have to be paying attention to hear it.

🔗 Explore more about attention and awareness:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLf0Db_bzH-7c-DPTq_02MeE3FmN7eyfP6

📧 Follow for real stories with unexpected lessons

#Supertaster #Awareness #Attention #TrueStory #Mindfulness #Perception #PersonalStory #LucidPrinciples #Storytelling #ShortFilm

Keywords
life lessonsattentionawarenessmindfulnesstrue storyconscious creationshort filmfood sensitivitystorytellinghorseradishfood storiespersonal storylucid principlessupertasterwhat is a supertastersupertaster experiencetaste perceptionsensory awarenesscocktail sauceignoring warning signsbody signalschords of truthreal life lessonssensory processingtaste buds
Chapters

00:00- Eating Cheap: Publix Chicken Tenders

00:16- Something Tastes Rotten

00:34- Eating It Anyway While Watching YouTube

00:50- The Chicken Was Hard and Disappointing

01:02- Wait... This is Cocktail Sauce?!

01:11- What is Horseradish?

01:23- It Tastes So Gross to Me

01:48- Finding Out I'm a Super Taster

02:22- Stories from Other Super Tasters

02:37- The Onion Chunks in Tomato Sauce Problem

03:12- My Solution: Pizza Sauce Instead

03:47- Gourmet Meals Are My Enemy

04:06- Switching to Ketchup Fixed Everything

04:46- Ketchup is My Only Condiment

05:00- Steak 'n Shake Cheese Sauce

