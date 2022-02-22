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Mirror: Peter Ruckman - Tells the truth about heaven and hell
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155 views • February 22, 2022
On the their way to a Christmas Party they wouldn't make it due to an icy road and a collision with a truck. It was the day they would meet their maker. According to the Bible there are only two places you can go, and they are heaven or hell.
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