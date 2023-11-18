What’s crackin fam? A lot of news
coming out of Israel right now and from what I can tell this whole situation
needs to be re-examined. I mean, Israel is supposed to be the good guys, right?
Well how come I am not seeing it? I
mean, if Israel is supposed to be the good guys, why do they look so bad?
Israeli forces use illegal white phosphorus in attacks on Gaza and Lebanon: Amnesty International
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/israeli-forces-use-illegal-white-phosphorus-in-attacks-on-gaza-and-lebanon-amnesty-international/ar-AA1jnMfo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.