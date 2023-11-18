Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
If Israel Is Supposed To Be The Good Guys Why Do They Look So Bad?
channel image
DFlirt
22 Subscribers
37 views
Published 17 hours ago

What’s crackin fam? A lot of news coming out of Israel right now and from what I can tell this whole situation needs to be re-examined. I mean, Israel is supposed to be the good guys, right? Well how come I am not seeing it?  I mean, if Israel is supposed to be the good guys, why do they look so bad?

Israeli forces use illegal white phosphorus in attacks on Gaza and Lebanon: Amnesty International

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/israeli-forces-use-illegal-white-phosphorus-in-attacks-on-gaza-and-lebanon-amnesty-international/ar-AA1jnMfo

Keywords
israelpalestinewarconspiracyfalseflaggazaceasefire

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket