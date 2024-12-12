The Martyrdom of Sheikh Atef Malik Diriyeh from the Village of Aqraba, Southeast of Nablus.





The elderly Sheikh Atef Malek Diriyeh from the town of Aqraba, south of Nablus, was martyred. The occupation forces assaulted Sheikh Atef Malek Diriyeh with severe beating while he was on his land adjacent to a colonial road in the town's territory, resulting in serious injuries. He was later transferred to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Interview: The son of the martyr

Salah Jaber: Mayor of Aqraba

Reporting: Faris Odeh

Filmed: 04/12/2024

