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Monica Stettner Corsi and Dr. Jerome Corsi Introduce the Corstet.com Book Offerings
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Dr. Corsi is making available to the public numerous collectable books including first additions signed by the authors.
Since 2004, Dr. Corsi has published over 25 books, seven of which were New York Times Bestsellers, including two #1 New York Times best-sellers.
Go to corstet.com for more information. https://corstet.com/bookstore
Since 2004, Dr. Corsi has published over 25 books, seven of which were New York Times Bestsellers, including two #1 New York Times best-sellers.
Go to corstet.com for more information. https://corstet.com/bookstore
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