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Schiff should never have gotten a Senate trial: Fitton
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9 views • January 28, 2020
Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton provides his insight into President Trump's legal team that represents him in the Senate impeachment trial and the partisan divide that is apparent between the Republicans, Democrats and some members of bureaucracy. #FoxBusiness
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