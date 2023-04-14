Create New Account
5-Eye Leaks reveal manufactured consent for WW3
5-Eye Leaks reveal manufactured consent for WW3


1) Ukraine no effective Air Defense

2) Western Special Forces are on the ground in Ukraine

3) USA Pentagon is trying to start WW3 off of the Ukraine Conflict

4) As a cover story for Bank collapse and the introduction of CBDC's

5) De-Dollarisation accelerating as 80% of the world joins BRICS


Links:

https://www.brighteon.com/cf361e51-5bbf-4381-8dda-1945f487f114

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/escobar-pentagon-leak-charade

https://strategic-culture.org/news/2023/04/10/the-pentagon-leaks-charade/

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-65245065

