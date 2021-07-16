BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

COVID Criminals WILL Be Held Accountable, Says Atty. Dr. Fleming in Warning Against Novavax
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2343 followers
Follow
7
Share
Report
3171 views • July 16, 2021
The criminals behind the COVID pandemic are going to ultimately be held accountable under the law, Dr. Richard Fleming, who is also an attorney, told The New American magazine's Senior Editor Alex Newman in this interview for Conversations that Matter (CTM). The two begin by discussing the Novavax, which Dr. Fleming warned against. While it works somewhat differently, the spike proteins will be made by moth cells instead of the injected person's own cells. But Dr. Fleming noted that the spoke protein, which these shots are causing to be produced in one way or another, is the actual bio-weapon being used against the population.
Keywords
vaccinethe new americancovidrichard fleming
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Epidemiologist says the CDC’s flu shot numbers rest on a flawed study design

Epidemiologist says the CDC’s flu shot numbers rest on a flawed study design

Cassie B.
From within: Research reveals diet, not creams, may be the true key to firmer skin

From within: Research reveals diet, not creams, may be the true key to firmer skin

Ava Grace
Review Suggests Pistachios May Support Sleep, But Human Trials Needed

Review Suggests Pistachios May Support Sleep, But Human Trials Needed

Coco Somers
The wonder of catnip: A plant with surprising benefits for human health and wellness

The wonder of catnip: A plant with surprising benefits for human health and wellness

Laura Harris
Phase 2 Trial Tests Vitamin C in Early-Stage Blood Disorders; Primary Goal Missed, Survival Signal Reported

Phase 2 Trial Tests Vitamin C in Early-Stage Blood Disorders; Primary Goal Missed, Survival Signal Reported

Edison Reed
Exercise Physiologist Shares 5 Tips to Burn Calories While Walking

Exercise Physiologist Shares 5 Tips to Burn Calories While Walking

Petra Stone
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy