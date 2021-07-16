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COVID Criminals WILL Be Held Accountable, Says Atty. Dr. Fleming in Warning Against Novavax
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3171 views • July 16, 2021
The criminals behind the COVID pandemic are going to ultimately be held accountable under the law, Dr. Richard Fleming, who is also an attorney, told The New American magazine's Senior Editor Alex Newman in this interview for Conversations that Matter (CTM). The two begin by discussing the Novavax, which Dr. Fleming warned against. While it works somewhat differently, the spike proteins will be made by moth cells instead of the injected person's own cells. But Dr. Fleming noted that the spoke protein, which these shots are causing to be produced in one way or another, is the actual bio-weapon being used against the population.
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