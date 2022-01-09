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Dr Steve James UPDATE Radio Interview - 9/1/2022 | Truth Zero | FULL VIDEO
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20 views • January 09, 2022
Dr Steve James UPDATE Radio Interview - 9/1/2022 | Truth Zero | FULL VIDEO
00:00:16 - Full Sky News Clip
00:02:33 - Dr Steve James
00:03:40 - BBCR4 Interview
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00:00:16 - Full Sky News Clip
00:02:33 - Dr Steve James
00:03:40 - BBCR4 Interview
Please Like and Subscribe for MORE VIDEOS!
Discord for like-minded folk - https://discord.gg/qpnb5NB8es
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfUwHh8mt16YaKc7_gaW0BQ
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HdsGUKmwNuZx/
Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/TruthZero
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Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/truthzero
BrandNewTube - https://brandnewtube.com/@TruthZer0
Gab - https://gab.com/TruthZero
MeWe - https://mewe.com/i/truthzero
Thanks for watching.
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