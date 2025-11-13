🚨 ENOUGH.

A 10-year-old boy just lost both hands to a Ukrainian IED disguised as cash in Krasnogorsk, Russia.

@ForeignAgentIntel - (aka Mike Jones)

This is not war. This is terrorism, funded by the West, hidden in plain sight.

I’m done talking. We’re building a global tracker network.

Canada is crawling with them – public events, YouTube streams, Telegram boasts.

Send me everything: photos, videos, chats, addresses, donors.

Contact me via Session (https://getsession.org/) messenger;

Session ID (100% anonymous):

053557f281f2869978e20ec73c5ecab216269dd22fce9033702e14a37db42a9c55

Repost this everywhere. We need thousands of eyes.

They've maimed a child and worse.

Now we end them and their darkness with light.

t.me/ForeignAgentIntel

Thumbnail: The boy whose fingers were blown off by an IED is in intensive care. Gleb's condition suddenly worsened — he was transferred to the intensive care unit, his mother told Mash.

The day before, the schoolboy underwent a six-hour surgery — doctors tried to save the hand. But unfortunately, several fingers had to be amputated, leaving only the little finger on his right hand.

More "Money mine traps" are being found in Moscow and the Moscow region.

Rolled banknotes have been discovered in Mitino and Krasnogorsk, inside which there may be explosives capable of causing serious injuries.

Residents are asked not to touch suspicious money and to report findings to the police.