Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Getting an Oar In The Water | Crypto Podcast #45
15 views
channel image
Jam-Crypto
Published 16 hours ago |

Episode 45 of our Twitter Spaces was all about getting an oar in the water.

Macro Topics:

- Xenolink Introduction

- Jerome Powell News

- Coinbase responds to the SEC

- Google Cloud Polygon Partnership

- First Republic Bank

- Change Now + Guardarian Chat


Episode Topics:

- YouTube Live Streams

- Mentorship

- Developers

- Business Development

- Security

- Twitter support

- Article writers

- Artists + Meme makers

- How can you contribute?

- Find something that is sustainable for you!

- Is there anything that is missing, that we could start?


I hope you all enjoy, and take some inspiration from the examples we spoke about today.


IMPORTANT INTERVIEWS:

The Quest For Superior Money Interactive PDF: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1gT71n_cGQaggkf7o4wOY8zpTZJT5ZY6O/view

Epic Cash Resources: https://linktr.ee/FreemanResources

How To Buy Epic Cash 👉 buyepiccash.com

The 3 Most IMPORTANT Documents For Any Epic Cash Curious Person To Review!


1. There’s A Financial Storm Coming! https://epicentral.io/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/EPIC-Theres-a-Storm-Coming.pdf


2. Financial Freedom For The Masses https://epicentral.io/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/EPIC-Financial-Freedom.pdf


3. ECR Introduction https://epicentral.io/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/ECR-introduction.pdf


EPIC CASH - Did You Know, You Can Never Lose EPIC CASH? https://ellipsisnews.com/epic-cash-did-you-know-you-can-never-lose-epic-cash/


Epicenter Ecosystem: https://epicenter.epic.tech/


Epic At A Glance: https://explorer3.epic.tech/


What is Mimblewimble by Coinbureau’s Tayler Mckracken https://www.coinbureau.com/education/what-is-mimblewimble/

The Beauty of Mimblewimble https://tb358de.substack.com/p/the-beauty-of-mimblewimble?s=w

Need More Help? Visit: t.me/epicCashHelpDesk


EPIC Telegram: https://t.me/EpicCash

Epic Mining Community: https://t.me/EpicMiners

Freeman University: https://t.me/FreemanU

#Bitcoin #BTC #Ethereum #EpicCash #privacy #privacycoin #crypto #blockchain #scalability #fungibility #mimblewimble #decentralisation #cryptocurrency


Keywords
bitcoincryptoepic cashprivate cryptoprivacy coinprivate blockchaincrypto podcastdecentralisationcentralisation resistantprivacy matters

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket