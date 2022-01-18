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Karen Kingston | PROOF The Vaccines were Created to KILL Children!!!
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770 views • January 18, 2022
Karen Kingston, former big Pharma employee, Biotech Analyst and whistleblower, provides us with undeniable evidence that the vaccines are not only killing children and adolescents, but that they were created to do so.
Please share this information EVERYWHERE. Parents who are considering vaccinating their children need to be made aware immediately.
You can support Karen's work by donating here:https://givesendgo.com/miFight.
You can also follow Karen's work on her website:http://mifight.com.
If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out, you can donate via this link:https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=48KZT6SYT2R44.
Website:https://www.zeeemedia.com
Regular Live News Broadcasts on my Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realmariazeee/?hl=en
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. Zeee Media. Jan 18, 2022
Karen Kingston | PROOF The Vaccines were Created to KILL Children!!!
Karen Kingston, PROOF The Vaccines were Created to KILL Children, Zeee Media, Jan 18 2022
Please share this information EVERYWHERE. Parents who are considering vaccinating their children need to be made aware immediately.
You can support Karen's work by donating here:https://givesendgo.com/miFight.
You can also follow Karen's work on her website:http://mifight.com.
If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out, you can donate via this link:https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=48KZT6SYT2R44.
Website:https://www.zeeemedia.com
Regular Live News Broadcasts on my Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realmariazeee/?hl=en
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. Zeee Media. Jan 18, 2022
Karen Kingston | PROOF The Vaccines were Created to KILL Children!!!
Karen Kingston, PROOF The Vaccines were Created to KILL Children, Zeee Media, Jan 18 2022
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