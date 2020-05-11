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Hidden NWO History
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186 views • May 11, 2020
John talks with Film Producer, Ken Klein, about his latest film, The Deep State Prophecy and the Last Trump.
This important film is available to watch FREE OF CHARGE thanks to Mr Klein's generosity: https://www.kenkleinproductions.net/
Donate
John's Radio Show forms a part of his ministry. If you value the investment of time that John puts into these shows, please consider a gift.
You can give to John's Radio Show by clicking the following link:
http://paypal.me/JPRadio
This important film is available to watch FREE OF CHARGE thanks to Mr Klein's generosity: https://www.kenkleinproductions.net/
Donate
John's Radio Show forms a part of his ministry. If you value the investment of time that John puts into these shows, please consider a gift.
You can give to John's Radio Show by clicking the following link:
http://paypal.me/JPRadio
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