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TvNI - Truth vs. NEW$ INC. Dec. 26, 2021's Top 10 NEW$ Stories. 1st hour
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60 views • December 27, 2021
7 of the Top 10 NEW$ Stories: with Details and learned insights brought forth
10. Biden Election results
9. Trump Impeachment
8 AstroWorld - graphene?
7 Sandy Hook - Remington?
6. Kenosha - Kyle Trial
5. Waukesha Parade
4. Smollett's self attack
3
2
1
For your Archives. - and to share widely...
10. Biden Election results
9. Trump Impeachment
8 AstroWorld - graphene?
7 Sandy Hook - Remington?
6. Kenosha - Kyle Trial
5. Waukesha Parade
4. Smollett's self attack
3
2
1
For your Archives. - and to share widely...
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