El cuadragésimo segundo sermón de laiglesiadelanube.com, predicado por el hno. Roberto Breaker, en lo cual él muestra la importancia de la gracia de Dios, y como la salvación de hoy sólo viene por medio de la gracia de Dios y nuestra fe en su sacrificio hecho por nosotros.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.