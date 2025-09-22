BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Itchy & Scratchy Game (unreleased, Mega Drive)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
7 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
6 views • 23 hours ago

The Itchy & Scratchy Game is an action game developed by British company Bits Corporation and planned to published by Acclaim and Arena Entertainment.

The Itchy & Scratchy Game is a show within the show The Simpsons and spoofs violent cartoons such Tom & Jerry. The game has no plot. You just play Itchy the mouse and you need to defeat Scratchy the cat in seven different scenarios.

The game plays like a platformer, but it is basically an arena fight. You can move freely in the level and need to hit Scratchy until he has run out of health. You can jump, switch weapons and use your current weapon. Itchy is always equipped with a wooden hammer, and you can find new weapons at different spots in the level. Other weapons only last a certain amount of usage. While the places where you find weapons are fixed, there are no places for certain weapons. In each spot, there is a power up which will change between all available weapons until you pick it up. There are also miniature Scratchy robots roaming each level. If you smash them, they leave behind ammunition you need for the boss fight. The boss fight starts once you brought down Scratchy's health to zero. You will be on a new screen, and Scratchy will attack you piloting some contraption. You now need to throw the ammo (stones, bones, cacti, etc.) at him to bring down his health. The mini robots also appear during the boss fight, so you can get new ammo.

Keywords
sega genesisaction gamemega drivebits corporationaccalim
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy