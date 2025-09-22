The Itchy & Scratchy Game (unreleased, Mega Drive)

The Itchy & Scratchy Game is an action game developed by British company Bits Corporation and planned to published by Acclaim and Arena Entertainment.



The Itchy & Scratchy Game is a show within the show The Simpsons and spoofs violent cartoons such Tom & Jerry. The game has no plot. You just play Itchy the mouse and you need to defeat Scratchy the cat in seven different scenarios.



The game plays like a platformer, but it is basically an arena fight. You can move freely in the level and need to hit Scratchy until he has run out of health. You can jump, switch weapons and use your current weapon. Itchy is always equipped with a wooden hammer, and you can find new weapons at different spots in the level. Other weapons only last a certain amount of usage. While the places where you find weapons are fixed, there are no places for certain weapons. In each spot, there is a power up which will change between all available weapons until you pick it up. There are also miniature Scratchy robots roaming each level. If you smash them, they leave behind ammunition you need for the boss fight. The boss fight starts once you brought down Scratchy's health to zero. You will be on a new screen, and Scratchy will attack you piloting some contraption. You now need to throw the ammo (stones, bones, cacti, etc.) at him to bring down his health. The mini robots also appear during the boss fight, so you can get new ammo.

