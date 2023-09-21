⬇️ Comment télécharger une vidéo sur UGETube, Odysee, Youtube, gratuitement ?

Ce logiciel est meilleur et plus rapide que IDM (INTERNET DOWNLOAD MANAGER) et absolument gratuit !
Neat Download Manager for Mac and Windows (Free Internet Download Manager Mac & Windows )
https://www.neatdownloadmanager.com/index.php/en/
Extensions pour navigateurs:
- Chrome
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/neatdownloadmanager-exten/cpcifbdmkopohnnofedkjghjiclmhdah
- Firefox
https://addons.mozilla.org/fr/firefox/addon/neatdownloadmanager-extension/
- Edge https://microsoftedge.microsoft.com/addons/detail/neatdownloadmanager-exten/pbghcbaeehloijjcebiflemhcebmlnke
