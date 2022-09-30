Putin hacks feed of NATO Secretary Stoltenberg on DW News 🤣

Some technical difficulties occurred part way through the NATO presentation as Putin is shown at the official annexation signing ceremony for the Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions in Moscow. (There is no actual evidence it was a hack, that was just a joke.) Source: https://youtu.be/Q0qskUOHJzs. Watch the signing: https://youtu.be/yK0X-obBmq4
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.