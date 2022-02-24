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A New (Populist) Vision For Canada
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11 views • February 24, 2022
Liberal democracy has been the order of the day throughout the history of Canada. It is well known that Canadian conservatives are a nervous lot, more comfortable with carefully scolding their liberal counterparts than in developing policies that eliminate the state from the public square. So long as the state looks for places to occupy it is not a serious contender for conservative votes. There is a need for a new conservatism, one based in those who produce real goods and services. A populism, not of the people, but a populism of the wage earner, the small business owner and those who desire to push the state onto the smallest footprint possible.
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