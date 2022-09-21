Naomi Wolf w/Stew Peters: Depopulation Agenda

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Stew Peters: Humanity Has Been Irreversibly DAMAGED – Bioweapon Leaves Catastrophic Damage on Human Reproduction In Depopulation Agenda. The jab KILLS the reproductive system, adults, babies, and turns women's breast milk green!
Naomi Wolf joins to expose how Pfizer documents have collected vaccine injuries that target the reproductive system. Big Tech is covering up the crime scene, and China is involved!