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Teacher Attacks Kid Asking Why Straight Kids Don’t Get LGBTQ Cupcakes [12.06.2021]
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90 views • June 14, 2021
258,406 views•Jun 12, 2021
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Salty Cracker
656K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Qov3jCWHIsQ
Website: https://saltycrackermerch.com/
OTHER PLATFORMS:
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Music by:
https://incompetech.com/
Crinoline Dreams
In Your Arms
--Disclaimer--
These are the opinions and ramblings of a lunatic. They are for entertainment purposes only and are probably wrong. You listen at your own risk.
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