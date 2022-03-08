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Kingdom Quickies: Why we tell you to NOT believe a thing we say
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20 views • March 08, 2022
In this video, we explain why, at the end of most of the videos that we have posted, we tell you to NOT believe a thing that we have told you. It is up to YOU to check out and CONFIRM with Jesus and/or the Holy Ghost what has been said before you believe anything.
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