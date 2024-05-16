Dexter Taylor Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison - Vinoo Varghese; CA Mayor Speaks Out - Mayor Bill Wells; Trump is Winning in November - Mark Mitchell; NFL Player Harrison Butker's Comments | The

Breanna Morello is a former Fox Corp, Newsmax, local news, MLB producer. She has also spent several years reporting on the issues that matter most. After Fox Corp threatened to put Breanna on unpaid leave for not getting the Covid jab, she left the corporate media world and made her way into independent journalism. Breanna’s goal is simple. She aims to be a truth seeker and amplify her findings through her new podcast.
Vinoo Varghese
WEBSITE: www.vargheselaw.com
Mark Mitchell
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/@rasmussen_poll
-------------------------------------------
SUPPORT BREANNA and the fight for TRUE journalism: http://SupportBre.com
SPONSORS FOR TODAY’S VIDEO
► My Go to Doc - promo code: BRE for up to 10% off - https://mygotodoc.com/
► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation - www.breannagold.com
► My Pillow - promo code: BRE for up to 80% off - www.mypillow.com/breanna
► Prepare Beef - promo code: BREANNA to save 15% off- www.breannameat.com
** PROMO CODE BRE25 for 25% off while supplies last!
► Redemption Shield - promo code: BRE to save 10% - www.redemptionshield.com
► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap - www.fernvalleysoap.com
Promo Code: BRE
-------------------------------------------
Follow me on Social Media so we can be best friends
💬 Substack: https://breannamorello.substack.com/
🐦 Twitter: https://x.com/BreannaMorello?s=20
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.co
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
CSID: 83f8aabcccdd984e
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.