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Woke Saltine Liberal Atones for His Whiteness
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31 views • February 19, 2022
SUPER Woke Saltine Liberal Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston ATTONES FOR HIS WHITNESS ... & has prostrated himself before the woke mob by confessing to his “white blindness” and white privilege, declaring “I need to learn, I need to change.”
I guess this is a win for Social Racial equity justice , power to the people ...LMAO
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I guess this is a win for Social Racial equity justice , power to the people ...LMAO
Visit my website at https://AxeTruth.com for all my links including the platforms that I stream live from. Join my mailing list to be notified about when I go live.
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