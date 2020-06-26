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SHOW NO. 47 Tax Town Hall Show – Part 2 (Jun. 24th, 2020)
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46 views • June 26, 2020
Listen to Former IRS Revenue Agent Sherry Peel Jackson about current events, namely the recent police killings and resulting protests, riots, accusations of racism and accusations of systemic racism applied to everything from statues to garage door pull-ropes to pancake syrup. Don't miss watching and listening to two close and dear friends, both former IRS agents, one a black American patriotic family woman growing up in Stone Mountain, Georgia and the other a white American patriotic family man growing up in California, explore how Americans can better understand one another, promote peace and ensure justice for every one of our fellow Americans.
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